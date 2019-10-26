UrduPoint.com
Guterres Does Not Need UNSC Approval For Follow-Up Probe On Khashoggi - Rapporteur

Guterres Does Not Need UNSC Approval for Follow-Up Probe on Khashoggi - Rapporteur

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres does not need a green light from the Security Council to proceed with an investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard told Sputnik.

"The Secretary-General has suggested in June that only the Security Council can put in place a follow-up investigation. I completely disagree with that. I don't think he needs the Security Council resolution to proceed with an investigation," Callamard said on Friday.

On June 19, Callamard issued a report calling on the UN chief to launch a follow-up criminal probe of the killing due to "credible evidence" that warrants further investigation of senior Saudi officials, including Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. However, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said Guterres does not have the authority to start a criminal probe, and such an inquiry would require a resolution from the UN Security Council.

In her report, Callamard explained, she did not call for the establishment of a tribunal that is decided by the Security Council resolution but rather asked for a criminal investigation not requiring authorization by the council.

"I asked for a criminal investigation and for that investigation to then determine what will be the best ways for accountability," Callamard said. "But I did not call for the establishment of a tribunal."

Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post, went missing last October after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but eventually admitted that Khashoggi was killed and dismembered inside the embassy.

Saudi authorities have charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder. Ankara has meanwhile demanded that the accused be extradited to Turkey and that Riyadh reveal the whereabouts of the journalist's remains.

