UrduPoint.com

Guterres Extends Condolences To Thailand Over Nursery Shooting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 06, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nursery Shooting

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences on Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting at a nursery in northeastern Thailand, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences on Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting at a nursery in northeastern Thailand, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier in the day, former police officer Panya Khamrab went on a shooting and stabbing spree at a nursery, killing 38 people, including 24 children.

"The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by the horrific mass shooting today at a child-care facility in northeastern Thailand, in which dozens of people were killed, most of them children,' Dujarric said during a briefing.

Guterres extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery, the spokesman added.

The Thai police said that the gunman was under the influence of drugs. After committing the massacre at the day care center, the shooter fled in his pickup truck, which was later found abandoned outside his home. In the house, police officers found the bodies of Khamrab, who committed suicide, his wife, and their child with bullet wounds.

Related Topics

Injured Police Thailand United Nations Drugs Suicide Wife

Recent Stories

Canada's Defense Chief Orders Sweeping 'Course Cor ..

Canada's Defense Chief Orders Sweeping 'Course Corrections' Amid Personnel Short ..

8 minutes ago
 Peskov Says Zelenskyy's Statements Are Call for St ..

Peskov Says Zelenskyy's Statements Are Call for Start of World War

8 minutes ago
 Klaasen, Miller help South Africa down India in ra ..

Klaasen, Miller help South Africa down India in rain-hit ODI

8 minutes ago
 Retired employee of Sindh Agricultural University ..

Retired employee of Sindh Agricultural University killed after being hit by trai ..

8 minutes ago
 Peskov Urges World to Pay Attention to Zelenskyy's ..

Peskov Urges World to Pay Attention to Zelenskyy's Call for 'Preemptive' Strike ..

11 minutes ago
 Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

Cricket: India v South Africa 1st ODI scores

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.