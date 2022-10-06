Guterres Extends Condolences to Thailand Over Nursery Shooting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed his condolences on Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting at a nursery in northeastern Thailand, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier in the day, former police officer Panya Khamrab went on a shooting and stabbing spree at a nursery, killing 38 people, including 24 children.

"The Secretary-General is shocked and saddened by the horrific mass shooting today at a child-care facility in northeastern Thailand, in which dozens of people were killed, most of them children,' Dujarric said during a briefing.

Guterres extends his condolences to the families of the victims and wishes those injured a speedy recovery, the spokesman added.

The Thai police said that the gunman was under the influence of drugs. After committing the massacre at the day care center, the shooter fled in his pickup truck, which was later found abandoned outside his home. In the house, police officers found the bodies of Khamrab, who committed suicide, his wife, and their child with bullet wounds.