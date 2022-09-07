Guterres 'Gravely Concerned' About Reports of Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he is deeply worried about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and reports of shelling targeting the facility

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Tuesday he is deeply worried about the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and reports of shelling targeting the facility.

"I remain gravely concerned about the situation in and around the Zaporizhzhia plant, including reports of recent shelling," Guterres told a UN Security Council meeting on Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian mission to the United Nations requested this meeting last week amid concerns over Ukrainian shelling of the Russia-controlled plant and following a visit by an International Atomic Energy Agency team to the facility.