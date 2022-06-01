UrduPoint.com

Guterres Hopeful Of Solution To Effects Of Ukraine Crisis On Global Food Supply

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Guterres Hopeful of Solution to Effects of Ukraine Crisis on Global Food Supply

There is hope that a solution will be found to mitigate effects of the Ukraine crisis on global food supplies, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) There is hope that a solution will be found to mitigate effects of the Ukraine crisis on global food supplies, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday.

"I think that there is progress, but we are not yet there. These are complex things and the fact that everything is interlinked, makes the negotiation particularly complex," he said at a joint press conference with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson in Stockholm.

The UN chief stressed that the world needs to ensure a steady flow of food and energy by lifting sanctions and addressing food crises

"Specifically with respect to the food crisis, we need quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy in open markets, by lifting export restrictions, allocating surpluses and reserves to vulnerable populations, and addressing food price increases to calm market volatility.

But let me be frank: there is no effective solution to the food crisis without reintegrating Ukraine's food production, as well as the food and fertilizer produced by Russia into world markets - despite the war. I continue to exert every possible effort and use my good offices to promote a dialogue towards this end," he said.

Ukraine and Russia account for almost a third of the world's wheat and barley production and half of sunflower oil output. Russia and Belarus, both under Western sanctions, are two of the world's three biggest producers of potash, which is key to making fertilizers.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World United Nations Ukraine Russia Oil Magdalena Progress Stockholm Price Belarus Market Wheat

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight- ..

Pak Vs Sri-Lanka: Pakistan records crushing eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka

10 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan talks about London weather

Armeena Khan talks about London weather

18 minutes ago
 Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperati ..

Qatar, Pakistan agreed to continue close cooperation in energy, trade and invest ..

24 minutes ago
 DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

DC orders gearing up anti-dengue activities

48 seconds ago
 Police drive against professional beggars underway ..

Police drive against professional beggars underway, 55 held

49 seconds ago
 CIBEA award scholarships to CAS energy's students

CIBEA award scholarships to CAS energy's students

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.