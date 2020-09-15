UrduPoint.com
Guterres Hopes UN Security Council 'Big Five' Leaders Will Hold Summit 'at Some Point'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:50 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed hope that the summit of the leaders of the UN Security Council's five permanent member states (Russia, the United States, China, France and the United Kingdom) would eventually take place.

"I trust and expect that the leaders of the P5 will meet at some point when they can, and I encourage all efforts by the leaders of the P5 countries to work together in addressing common concerns.

I believe that unity among the P5 nations is crucial to the effective functioning of the Security Council," Guterres said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

Russian President Vladimir Putin came up with a proposal to organize this summit back in June. All the countries have already confirmed readiness to participate in the talks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed the belief in early September that the summit would be held as soon as the epidemiological situation allowed.

