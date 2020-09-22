Guterres in UNGA Speech Urges Halt to All Ongoing Armed Conflicts Until End of 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his remarks to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday renewed his call for a global ceasefire to be achieved before the end of 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As the pandemic took hold, I called for a global ceasefire," Guterres said.

"Today, I appeal for a new push by the international community to make this a reality by the end of this year. We have exactly 100 days."

In March, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guterres urged the international community to put all armed conflicts on pause in order to concentrate efforts on battling the virus. The original appeal was endorsed by 180 member states, Guterres said.