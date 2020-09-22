UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres In UNGA Speech Urges Halt To All Ongoing Armed Conflicts Until End Of 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Guterres in UNGA Speech Urges Halt to All Ongoing Armed Conflicts Until End of 2020

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his remarks to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday renewed his call for a global ceasefire to be achieved before the end of 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As the pandemic took hold, I called for a global ceasefire," Guterres said.

"Today, I appeal for a new push by the international community to make this a reality by the end of this year. We have exactly 100 days."

In March, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Guterres urged the international community to put all armed conflicts on pause in order to concentrate efforts on battling the virus. The original appeal was endorsed by 180 member states, Guterres said.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations March 2020 All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN’s response on Kashmir has been disappointing ..

6 minutes ago

Punjab Educational boards announce intermediate ex ..

7 minutes ago

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

29 minutes ago

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

33 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

44 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.