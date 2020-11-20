UrduPoint.com
Guterres Informs UNSC About Intent To Appoint Mladenov As Special Envoy On Libya - Letter

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 10:43 PM

Guterres Informs UNSC About Intent to Appoint Mladenov as Special Envoy on Libya - Letter

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the members of the UN Security Council to inform them about his intent to appoint Nickolay Mladenov - UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process - as the new Special Envoy for Libya

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to the members of the UN Security Council to inform them about his intent to appoint Nickolay Mladenov - UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process - as the new Special Envoy for Libya.

"I would like to inform you of my intention to appoint Mr. Nickolay Mladenov (Bulgaria) as my Special Envoy on Libya and Head of UNSMIL [UN Support Mission in Libya]," Guterres said in the letter seen by Sputnik on Friday.

If the UN Security Council expresses no objections, Maldenov will succeed US diplomat Stephanie Williams, who has served as Acting Special Envoy for Libya since March.

Under Williams' leadership, Libya's warring parties - the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) - signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement on October 23 during the United Nations-facilitated commission talks in Geneva.

Mladenov has been serving as UN envoy for Middle East peace processes since 2015. He had also served as a UN special representative for the Assistance Mission in Iraq, following his role as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria in 2010-2013.

