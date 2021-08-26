UrduPoint.com

Guterres Invites 5 Core UNSC Members To Discuss Afghanistan Next Week - Source

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:10 PM

Guterres Invites 5 Core UNSC Members to Discuss Afghanistan Next Week - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has invited the permanent representatives of the five core UN Security Council members to gather for talks on Afghanistan next week, a UN source told RIA Novosti.

"The Secretary-General has invited the permanent representatives of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan next week," the source said.

Earlier in the day, two deadly explosions broke out outside the Kabul airport, killing several dozens of people.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul United Nations Airport

Recent Stories

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal ..

Chad's ex-dictator Hissene Habre buried in Senegal

13 minutes ago
 Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 a ..

Death toll from Kabul airport blasts 'between 13 and 20': Taliban spokesman

13 minutes ago
 Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbou ..

Afghan Taliban need to take stakeholders, neighbouring countries along for peace ..

13 minutes ago
 President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

President of Iran, FM Qureshi discuss mutual ties

13 minutes ago
 PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise ..

PM practically fulfills Roti, Kapra, Makan promise: Gill

13 minutes ago
 African countries aim to eradicate polio after out ..

African countries aim to eradicate polio after outbreaks

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.