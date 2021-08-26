Guterres Invites 5 Core UNSC Members to Discuss Afghanistan Next Week - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has invited the permanent representatives of the five core UN Security Council members to gather for talks on Afghanistan next week, a UN source told RIA Novosti.

"The Secretary-General has invited the permanent representatives of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council to hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan next week," the source said.

Earlier in the day, two deadly explosions broke out outside the Kabul airport, killing several dozens of people.