Guterres, Iranian Delegation May Discuss Nuclear Deal At UNGA - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres may discuss the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran's delegation during the UN General Assembly this week, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"I think so," Dujarric told a briefing, when asked if Guterres and the Iranian delegation will discuss the JCPOA.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrived in New York to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Dujarric added that Guterres previously spoke with Iranian authorities and other parties concerned about the need for all to show flexibility and move forward with the deal.

"I have no doubt that they will come up to these discussions again," Dujarric said.

The official added that the UN hopes for a peaceful resolution.

"We very much hope that dialogue can continue and they can find consensus and move forward," he said.

The JCPOA was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. Former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran.

Under President Joe Biden, the US engaged in negotiations to return to the JCPOA. However, the talks have stalled following a recent Iranian counter-proposal, which the US says set back progress toward closing the deal.

The 77th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on Tuesday. The main event ” the general debate during which world leaders gather to discuss world issues ” starts on September 20. The 77th high-level week of the UN General Assembly is the first in-person gathering of the body since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

