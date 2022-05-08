UrduPoint.com

Guterres, Iran's Foreign Minister Open To 'Positive Conclusion' Of Nuclear Deal Talks - UN

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2022 | 04:40 AM

Guterres, Iran's Foreign Minister Open to 'Positive Conclusion' of Nuclear Deal Talks - UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed interest in a swift conclusion of the negotiations on the JCPOA (also known as the Iran nuclear deal) during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

"The Secretary-General spoke yesterday with H.E. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They discussed the importance of upholding the two-month, nationwide truce in Yemen and its leading to the resumption of a serious political process to achieve an inclusive, negotiated political settlement to the conflict in Yemen. They also expressed interest in a swift and positive conclusion of the negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)," the United Nations said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Guterres also discussed other regional issues with the Iranian foreign minister on Friday.

In 2015, Iran signed the JCPOA with the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. In 2018, the US abandoned its conciliatory stance on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and implementing hard-line policies against Tehran, prompting Iran to largely abandon its obligations under the accord.

