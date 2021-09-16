UrduPoint.com

Guterres, Johnson To Hold Informal Climate Leaders Informal Round Table Monday - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold an informal round table on climate action at the beginning of next week, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

"On Monday 9:00 a.m.

, the Secretary-General and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the Northern Ireland Boris Johnson will hold an informal climate leaders' round table on climate action," Dujarric said. "The round table will address the gaps that remain on the actions urgently needed from national governments especially the G20 on mitigation, financing and adaptation."

