Guterres, Jordanian King Discuss Israeli-Palestinian Peace Process - UN Spokesman

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 02:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the King of Jordan Abdullah II discussed the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the situation in Syria and Iraq, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told Sputnik.

"They spoke about the situation and the region, including Israeli-Palestine peace process, Syria and Iraq," Dujarric said on Thursday.

The conflict in Syria resulted in more than five million refugees and six million internally displaced people.

In September, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik that his country is hosting about 1.3 million Syrians.

The decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians escalated last week after Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza Strip. The killing prompted violent protests and the firing of several hundred rockets from Gaza into Israeli territory.

