Guterres, Lavrov Discuss Grain Deal, Food Fertilizers Exports - UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held a lengthy and frank discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali, Indonesia, the UN said on Tuesday.

"They had a lengthy meeting and they went through all the aspects related to the process of facilitation of Russian exports - food and fertilizers - and the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the statement read.

The discussion was "very frank and open", it added.

Lavrov said after the meeting that Guterres has reiterated his promise to ensure the implementation of the Russia's part of the grain deal.