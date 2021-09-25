Guterres, Lavrov Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Libya - United Nations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has held a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Libya, the United Nations said.

"The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Sergey V.

Lavrov, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. The Secretary-General and the Foreign Minister discussed developments related to the wide-ranging UN-Russia cooperation. They also exchanged views on recent developments in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine," the UN said in a statement on late Friday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.