Guterres' Letter Contained Action Plan on Grain Deal, Promises - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A letter from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres contained an action plan on the Black Sea Grain Initiative and a promise that obligations towards Russia could be fulfilled in future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Indeed, in the letter from Guterres, a certain plan of action was again set out and a promise that one day it would be possible to fulfill the part these agreements that concerns Russia. Unfortunately, at the moment it is impossible to return to this deal, because it is not fulfilled, it was de facto never fulfilled. Therefore, it is impossible. At the same time, President (Vladimir) Putin has made it clear that Russia is ready to immediately revive the deal as soon as it is fulfilled," Peskov told reporters.