Guterres' Letter to Putin on Grain Deal Being Considered - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) A letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the grain deal have been handed over via diplomatic channels and is currently being considered, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Guterres handed over a letter addressed to Putin on the extension of the grain deal to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes, of course, it was handed over through diplomatic channels. It is being considered," Peskov told reporters.