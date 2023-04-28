UrduPoint.com

Guterres' Letter To Putin On Grain Deal Has Detailed Points, But Changes Nothing - Kremlin

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The letter from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to Russian President Vladimir Putin has several detailed arguments, but the efforts being made do not change anything in principal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Guterres's letter to Putin on the grain deal has been handed over via diplomatic channels and was being considered.

"In this case, nothing has changed. Indeed, the president received a message from Mr. Guterres, which was transmitted through (Russian Foreign Minister) Lavrov, and there is a fairly detailed set of arguments describing the efforts that are being made in terms of implementing the deal, but nothing has changed," Peskov told a briefing.

In general, the prospects for extending the grain deal are not very good, some of the agreements have not yet been fulfilled, the spokesman added.

