UrduPoint.com

Guterres Lists Neo-Nazism As Top Threat As World Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Guterres Lists Neo-Nazism as Top Threat as World Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Neo-Nazism and white supremacism are a top internal security threat in several countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Neo-Nazism and white supremacism are a top internal security threat in several countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Neo-Nazi, white supremacist movements are becoming more dangerous by the day. In fact, they now represent the number one internal security threat in several countries - and the fastest growing," Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

January 27 marks the Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this day in 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. The largest German Nazi concentration camp, where an estimated 1.4 million people � most of whom were Jews � were murdered, became one of the main symbols of the Holocaust.

Guterres recalled that 90 years ago the Nazi party came to power in Germany. Within months, they dismantled fundamental constitutional rights and paved the way for totalitarian rule by arresting members of parliament, building concentration camps and implementing antisemitism as an official strategy.

"By the end of the war, six million children, women, and men - nearly two out of every three European Jews - had been murdered," he said.

The world is now facing not only antisemitism, but xenophobia, racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, homophobia and misogyny, the UN chief noted.

"We are not just facing violent extremism; we are increasingly facing terrorism. The threat is global - and it is growing," Guterres warned.

The UN chief called on the international community to confront all these issues and not allow hatred to win.

"We cannot allow old hatreds to find new outlets and impunity on digital platforms. Together, we must confront falsehoods with facts, ignorance with education, indifference with engagement," Guterres said.

Related Topics

World Army United Nations Education Parliament German Germany Poland Women Jew All Top Million

Recent Stories

Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare shine at Arab Heal ..

Mubadala Health, G42 Healthcare shine at Arab Health 2023

7 seconds ago
 Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports of Taliban Plans ..

Kirby Says Can't Confirm Reports of Taliban Plans to Send US Arms to Russia

5 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Rules Out Delivery of Figh ..

German Defense Minister Rules Out Delivery of Fighter Jets to Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 US Urges Turkey to Work With Sweden, Finland on Co ..

US Urges Turkey to Work With Sweden, Finland on Concerns About NATO Accession - ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov, Congolese Presidential Adviser Di ..

Russia's Lavrov, Congolese Presidential Adviser Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - ..

5 minutes ago
 Arms Delivery to Kiev Not Participation in Conflic ..

Arms Delivery to Kiev Not Participation in Conflict, France Not at War With Russ ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.