Guterres Lists Neo-Nazism as Top Threat as World Marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Neo-Nazism and white supremacism are a top internal security threat in several countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Neo-Nazism and white supremacism are a top internal security threat in several countries, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on the International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

"Neo-Nazi, white supremacist movements are becoming more dangerous by the day. In fact, they now represent the number one internal security threat in several countries - and the fastest growing," Guterres said in a statement on Friday.

January 27 marks the Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this day in 1945, the Soviet Red Army liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp in Nazi-occupied Poland. The largest German Nazi concentration camp, where an estimated 1.4 million people � most of whom were Jews � were murdered, became one of the main symbols of the Holocaust.

Guterres recalled that 90 years ago the Nazi party came to power in Germany. Within months, they dismantled fundamental constitutional rights and paved the way for totalitarian rule by arresting members of parliament, building concentration camps and implementing antisemitism as an official strategy.

"By the end of the war, six million children, women, and men - nearly two out of every three European Jews - had been murdered," he said.

The world is now facing not only antisemitism, but xenophobia, racism, anti-Muslim bigotry, homophobia and misogyny, the UN chief noted.

"We are not just facing violent extremism; we are increasingly facing terrorism. The threat is global - and it is growing," Guterres warned.

The UN chief called on the international community to confront all these issues and not allow hatred to win.

"We cannot allow old hatreds to find new outlets and impunity on digital platforms. Together, we must confront falsehoods with facts, ignorance with education, indifference with engagement," Guterres said.