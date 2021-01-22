Guterres Looks Forward to Boosted UN-US Cooperation on Refugees, Migration - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hopes that the ties between the world's body and the new US administration of Joe Biden on the issues of refugees and migration will be strengthened, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Democrat Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday. Just hours after the inauguration ceremony, he signed 17 executive orders, reversing a number of former President Donald Trump's policies.

"We welcomed the positive steps announced by the US administration relating to migration and refugees," Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General looks forward to working with the US administration to strengthen multilateral cooperation in these areas and hopes the US will join the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration."

Biden signed orders halting the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, ending the so-called Muslim travel ban and embracing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which grants temporary residency and work privileges to immigrants that were brought to the United States illegally as children.