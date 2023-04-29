UrduPoint.com

Guterres Made No Steps On Arbitration Against US - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2023 | 11:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not yet made any particular steps on launching an arbitration process against the United States over visa problems, and Russia will seek this procedure, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said.

"Our demand for the start of arbitration on this issue was not formulated today or yesterday. We have been demanding this for a long time. This demand was repeated during our last contact with the Secretary General. And we will repeat it again," Vershinin said, adding that, so far, "there have been no specific actions on the part of the Secretary General on this issue.

"

Earlier this month, Moscow slammed Washington's decision not to issue visas to the Russian reporters who were supposed to accompany Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the UN Security Council, saying that the United States breached its pledges to protect freedom of speech.

"There is plenty of evidence that Americans are violating their obligations," Vershinin told journalists, adding that the US is "obliged to provide visas, to comply with the requirements that arise in connection with the holding of international events here, on the UN platform. This does not happen. This has been going on for years."

