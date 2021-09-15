Guterres May Participate in US Summit on COVID-19 During UN General Assembly - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres may take part in the global COVID-19 summit scheduled to take place on the margins of the UN General Assembly next week, UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

A day prior, the White House said that US President Joe Biden plans to virtually convene the Global COVID-19 Summit: Ending the Pandemic and Building Back Better on September 22.

"We're speaking to our friends in Washington. I don't have confirmation of the Secretary‘General's final program for next week, but I'm sure he will participate in one way or another," Dujarric said.

Biden will travel to New York City on September 21 to deliver his first speech at the UN General Assembly since taking office.