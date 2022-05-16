Guterres Not in Contact With N. Korea on COVID Outbreak, But UN Ready to Help - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not been in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, but the world body remains ready to offer any assistance it can, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"There has been no outreach that I am aware of between the secretary-general and the leader of the DPRK," Dujarric said. "We obviously remain at the disposal of the authorities in Pyongyang to help in any way we can."