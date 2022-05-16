UrduPoint.com

Guterres Not In Contact With N. Korea On COVID Outbreak, But UN Ready To Help - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Guterres Not in Contact With N. Korea on COVID Outbreak, But UN Ready to Help - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not been in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, but the world body remains ready to offer any assistance it can, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has not been in contact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, but the world body remains ready to offer any assistance it can, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"There has been no outreach that I am aware of between the secretary-general and the leader of the DPRK," Dujarric said. "We obviously remain at the disposal of the authorities in Pyongyang to help in any way we can."

Related Topics

World United Nations Pyongyang Kim Jong

Recent Stories

Chicago Mayor Imposes New Restrictions on Minors A ..

Chicago Mayor Imposes New Restrictions on Minors After Shooting Leaves 1 Teen De ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops Fr ..

UN Not Involved in Evacuation of Wounded Troops From Azovstal Steel Plant - Spok ..

4 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka's Economy Teeters, Budget Deficit at 13% ..

Sri Lanka's Economy Teeters, Budget Deficit at 13% of GDP - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago
 Chilimjusht festival ends with great enthusiasm as ..

Chilimjusht festival ends with great enthusiasm as Malaysian bikers, foreign tou ..

5 minutes ago
 Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prim ..

Macron Appoints Elizabeth Borne as New French Prime Minister - Elysee Palace

9 minutes ago
 US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Ami ..

US Approves Renewed Military Action in Somalia Amid New Terror Concerns - Offici ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.