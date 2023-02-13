UrduPoint.com

Guterres Not Likely To Participate In High-Level Meeting Organized By Ukraine - UN Source

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 11:29 PM

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will probably not participate in a high-level event organized by Kiev on the anniversary of the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, a UN source told Sputnik

The United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric also confirmed this information, telling Sputnik that they are "not aware of SG participating."

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that "great events" are expected on February 23 and 24, which "Russia will remember." He spoke about political, diplomatic and sanctions decisions.

On February 24, there will be a meeting on Ukraine at the ministerial level. At the same time, on February 22, at the request of Ukraine and a number of Western countries, the 11th emergency special session of the UN General Assembly, which opened in the spring of 2022 after the start of the special operation, will resume work.

Meanwhile, a UN source told Sputnik that on February 22, Kiev is preparing to hold a high-level event in the UN building on the topic of "human rights violations, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the context of aggression against Ukraine.

" Kiev attributes all these crimes to Russia, and, judging by the preliminary program, the meeting will be dedicated to exposing the Russian Federation.

According to reports, a "high level of participation" will be provided by representatives of the states supporting Kyiv. Kuleba is expected to take part in the event, a video message from Vladimir Zelensky or his wife is planned. It is noted that the anti-Russian event is aimed at "further increasing pressure on the aggressor state."

The event will also be attended by high-ranking representatives of other states, diplomats of permanent missions to the UN, human rights activists, and representatives of NGOs. It is possible that "defender of Azovstal" Ilya Samoylenko will be present. Russia's participation in the event is not provided.

