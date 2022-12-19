Guterres 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Ukraine Peace Talks in Immediate Future

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 09:59 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is pessimistic about the possibility of serious peace talks on Ukraine any time soon.

"I am not optimistic about the possibility of effective peace talks in the immediate future.

I do believe that the military confrontation will go on, and I think we will have still to wait a moment in which serious negotiations for peace will be possible. I don't see them on the immediate horizon," Guterres told an end-of-year press conference.

