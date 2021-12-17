UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the dialogue between Russia and the United States on the new security arrangements with NATO proposed by Moscow, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the dialogue between Russia and the United States on the new security arrangements with NATO proposed by Moscow, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq told Sputnik on Friday.

"The Secretary-General has taken (note) of the relevant media reports.

We welcome dialogue, at various levels, between the Russian Federation and the United States, to address differences, de-escalate tensions, and safeguard regional peace," Haq said.

The spokesperson also said Guterres has reminded all stakeholders of their responsibility "to ensure a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine accordance with the Minsk Agreements as endorsed by the Security Council in its resolution 2202 (2015) and reiterates the UN's support to all ongoing negotiation efforts to that end."