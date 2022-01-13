UrduPoint.com

Guterres On Russia-NATO Talks: Conditions Should Be Created For Europe's Peace, Stability

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 11:12 PM

Guterres on Russia-NATO Talks: Conditions Should Be Created for Europe's Peace, Stability

UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday conditions must be created to achieve peace and stability in Europe following Russia's security talks with NATO and the United States over Ukraine tensions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday conditions must be created to achieve peace and stability in Europe following Russia's security talks with NATO and the United States over Ukraine tensions.

"We have seen a rhetoric escalation in the recent past, and what we need is to make sure that we create conditions for this and stability in Europe," Guterres told a press conference.

The UN chief added it is "absolutely essential" that dialogue between parties concerned allows to prevent a confrontation that has a potential of becoming a "disaster" for Europe and the world.

Related Topics

NATO World United Nations Ukraine Russia Europe United States

Recent Stories

PTI govt focused on long-term sustainable reforms: ..

PTI govt focused on long-term sustainable reforms: Dr Yasmin

2 minutes ago
 Sindh High Court orders IG registration to submit ..

Sindh High Court orders IG registration to submit mechanism of property registra ..

2 minutes ago
 Global Economic Recovery to Decline in 2022-2023 A ..

Global Economic Recovery to Decline in 2022-2023 After Strong Rebound Last Year ..

2 minutes ago
 European Gas Futures Jump Above $1,000 Again, Up 1 ..

European Gas Futures Jump Above $1,000 Again, Up 12.5%

2 minutes ago
 Opposition can't stop PTI for completing five year ..

Opposition can't stop PTI for completing five year: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail ..

2 minutes ago
 IPM model can improve mango production, quality

IPM model can improve mango production, quality

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.