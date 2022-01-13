UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday conditions must be created to achieve peace and stability in Europe following Russia's security talks with NATO and the United States over Ukraine tensions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday conditions must be created to achieve peace and stability in Europe following Russia's security talks with NATO and the United States over Ukraine tensions.

"We have seen a rhetoric escalation in the recent past, and what we need is to make sure that we create conditions for this and stability in Europe," Guterres told a press conference.

The UN chief added it is "absolutely essential" that dialogue between parties concerned allows to prevent a confrontation that has a potential of becoming a "disaster" for Europe and the world.