UrduPoint.com

Guterres Opens 76th Session Of UN General Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Guterres Opens 76th Session of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021)  UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday opened the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"It's a pleasure to join you again for the opening of the 76th session of the General Assembly," Guterres said speaking at the 193-member body.

The UN chief also welcomed the new President of the General Assembly, former Foreign Minister the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Maldives

Recent Stories

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

1 hour ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

3 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

4 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

53 minutes ago
 Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for b ..

Development in erstwhile FATA only guarantee for bright future of youth : NA Spe ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.