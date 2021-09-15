Guterres Opens 76th Session of UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday opened the 76th session of the UN General Assembly.

"It's a pleasure to join you again for the opening of the 76th session of the General Assembly," Guterres said speaking at the 193-member body.

The UN chief also welcomed the new President of the General Assembly, former Foreign Minister the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid.