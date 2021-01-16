(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a letter to the Security Council, seen by Sputnik, said he intends to nominate Jan Kubis, the Special Coordinator for Lebanon and former Minster of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, to serve as his new Special Envoy for Libya.

"I would like to inform you of my intention to appoint Mr. Jan Kubis (Slovakia) as my Special Envoy on Libya and Head of UNSMIL," Guterres said in the letter dated January 13. "He succeeds Ms. Stephanie T. Williams (United States), who has served as my Acting Special Representative since 16 March 2020."