UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Plans To Seek Second Term As UN Secretary General - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:33 PM

Guterres Plans to Seek Second Term as UN Secretary General - Reports

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that he would like to stay in office for a second term, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that he would like to stay in office for a second term, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

Guterres� also plans to inform UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir of his decision soon, according to the news outlet.

Sources cited by Bloomberg said that Guterres decided to seek another five-year term only after the result of the United States' presidential election were announced.

However, spokesman for the UN Secretary General had not commented on the report, Bloomberg added.

Guterres assumed the post of the UN secretary-general on January 1, 2017, and his five-year term will end this year. Although the number of five-year terms that a secretary-general may serve is not limited, no person has held the office for more than two terms.

The UN secretary-general is appointed by the general assembly on the recommendation of the security council's permanent members, namely Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the US.

Related Topics

Election Assembly United Nations Russia China France United Kingdom United States January May 2017 Post

Recent Stories

Five-day national polio immunization drive begins ..

38 minutes ago

Xinjiang land port sees booming cross-border e-com ..

2 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang reports 8 asymptomatic COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

US Golf Association Moves 2022 Championship From T ..

2 minutes ago

Second wave of COVID-19 declining due to govt's ti ..

2 minutes ago

First case of new variant of coronavirus detected ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.