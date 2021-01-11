Guterres Plans to Seek Second Term as UN Secretary General - Reports

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that he would like to stay in office for a second term, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has told the ambassadors of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council that he would like to stay in office for a second term, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources.

Guterres� also plans to inform UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir of his decision soon, according to the news outlet.

Sources cited by Bloomberg said that Guterres decided to seek another five-year term only after the result of the United States' presidential election were announced.

However, spokesman for the UN Secretary General had not commented on the report, Bloomberg added.

Guterres assumed the post of the UN secretary-general on January 1, 2017, and his five-year term will end this year. Although the number of five-year terms that a secretary-general may serve is not limited, no person has held the office for more than two terms.

The UN secretary-general is appointed by the general assembly on the recommendation of the security council's permanent members, namely Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the US.