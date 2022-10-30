Guterres Postpones Trip to Arab League Summit Amid 'Grain Deal' Suspension - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has postponed his trip to 2022 Arab League summit in Algiers for one day because of the suspension of the "grain deal" by the Russian side, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Sunday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the ongoing situation regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative. He has decided to delay his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day to focus on the issue," the statement read.

The statement also said that the secretary-general continues to "engage in intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"The same engagement also aims at the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizer from Ukraine, as well as removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertilizer," it added.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Moscow suspended its participation in the "grain deal" following Ukraine's drone attack targeting vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.