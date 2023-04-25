Guterres Presents Lavrov With Letter to Putin on Grain Deal Improvement - Office

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in New York handed over a letter for President Vladimir Putin regarding improvement of the Black Sea grain deal, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Monday.

"He (Guterres) presented the Foreign Minister with a letter to President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed what forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion of the BSGI (Black Sea Grain Initiative), taking into account positions recently expressed by the parties and the risks posed by global food insecurity," Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres also "took note" of Russia's concerns with regard to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on promoting Russian food products and fertilizers to the world markets, the statement added.