Guterres Presents Overview Of UN Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Guterres Presents Overview of UN Response to COVID-19 Pandemic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday introduced a policy brief laying out the organization's response to the coronavirus pandemic and offers a plan to better recover from the crisis.

"Today I am presenting an overview of our comprehensive United Nations Response on COVID-19 - documenting not only our action over the last three months, but also offering a roadmap toward recovering better," Guterres said in a press conference.

According to the brief, the United Nations has mobilized a three-point strategy consisting of a large-scale health response guided by the World Health Organization (WHO), a wide-ranging effort to address socioeconomic effects, and a recovery process seeking more equal and sustainable societies.

Since the onset of the health emergency, the organization has assisted more than 130 countries with over 250 million items of personal protective equipment, established eight global air hubs to deliver medical supplies to more than 110 countries and trained nearly two million health workers, the brief said.

To help the most vulnerable countries that are now challenged with the COVID-19 recession, the United Nations has requested $7.32 billion. To date, the organization has received about $1.4 billion.

In addition, Guterres called for a global ceasefire to focus together on the fight against the virus that has been endorsed by almost 180 countries and over 20 armed movements, according to the brief.

"The difficulty is to implement it [the global ceasefire]," Guterres pointed out.

To recover better from the COVID-19 crisis, governments should focus on climate action, including transitioning to renewable energy, creating green jobs, protecting vulnerable populations from the impacts of extreme climate events and ending biodiversity loss.

The overview also suggested building stronger social safety nets, sustainable food systems, social inclusion, as well as seeking universal health coverage and preparing better for potential health risks in the future.

