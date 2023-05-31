UrduPoint.com

Guterres Puts Forward Ideas To Grain Deal Parties On Ammonia Exports - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 11:06 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has laid out "some ideas" to the parties of the Black Sea grain deal regarding how to unlock Russia's ammonia exports, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has laid out "some ideas" to the parties of the Black Sea grain deal regarding how to unlock Russia's ammonia exports, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General has put forward some ideas to the parties to improve the facilitation of the work of the Joint Coordination Center to also work on the issue of ammonia export, which is part of the deal that was signed," Dujarric told reporters.

The remarks were in response to media reports that the UN has proposed that the grain deal signatories start preparatory work for the transit of Russian ammonia through Ukraine.

Dujarric pointed out that "conversations and contacts are ongoing" but declined to go into details.

Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing a source, that the UN also plans to hold parallel talks on widening the Black Sea deal to include more Ukrainian ports and other cargoes. Ukraine and Turkey agreed with the initiative, but Russia has not yet responded, the report said.

In mid-May, the grain deal was extended until July 17 without any changes. The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned that if the problematic issues with the deal, including Moscow's demand to reconnect the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system, are not addressed within two months, the deal will be terminated after July 17.

Guterres said last week that the parties continue to discuss outstanding issues related to the grain deal.

