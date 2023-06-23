Guterres Puts Russia on List for 'Violating' Child Rights in Conflict, But Not Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres put the Russian armed forces on a list of parties that have committed "grave violations" affecting children in situations of armed conflict, but failed to do so with regard to the Ukrainian military, despite his report verifying cases of the killing and maiming of children by Ukrainian troops, according to a report seen by Sputnik.

The report was distributed among UN Security Council members on Thursday. The document is yet to be published. Russia has consistently denied targeting civilians during its special military operation in Ukraine.

"In Ukraine, Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups have been listed under section B of annex II in consideration of their engagement with my Special Representative for attacks on schools and hospitals and for killing of children, in particular through the use of explosive weapons with a wide-impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes in populated areas," the report stated.

The report says the UN verified that Russian forces killed 136 children and maimed 518 others, while Ukrainian forces killed 80 children and maimed 175 others. Another 261 children were killed and 212 others maimed by "unidentified perpetrators," according to the report.

Overall, the UN has verified 2,334 violations against 1,482 children in Ukraine, the document said. The information, however, does not represent the full scale of violations against children, as verification depends on many factors, including access, the report added.