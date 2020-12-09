Guterres Says $100Bln Pledged to Help Poor Nations Fight Climate Change Will Be Missed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres told The Guardian newspaper that developing countries were being undermined by the world by not meeting its commitment to provide $100 billion to help to cope with climate change this year.

During the 2009 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Copenhagen, the sides pledged $100 billion a year by 2020 for developing countries so that they could deal with the impact of climate change. The promise was reaffirmed in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

"It is clear we are not yet there [on the $100bn target]. In 2020 this will not happen .

.. That will be negative, in any case. We need to gain confidence in the developing world. And one of the key instruments of confidence is to implement what was promised and the commitments that were made," Guterres said in an interview published Wednesday.

The secretary general added that the United Nations was working on a report to determine how much off-target climate finance was and hoped that the goal would be met in 2021.

The UN chief has been an active proponent of decreasing carbon emission worldwide and building an eco-friendly global economy, in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement.