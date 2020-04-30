UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guterres Says 114 Governments Support Global Ceasefire Call, Hopes UNSC Will Secure Truces

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:46 PM

Guterres Says 114 Governments Support Global Ceasefire Call, Hopes UNSC Will Secure Truces

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Thursday that a total of 114 governments across the world had endorsed his earlier call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and expressed hope that the Security Council will be able to make these truces more real

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Thursday that a total of 114 governments across the world had endorsed his earlier call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and expressed hope that the Security Council will be able to make these truces more real.

"The ceasefire call has resonated widely, with endorsements from 114 governments, regional organizations, religious leaders and more than 200 civil society groups spanning all regions. Among them are 16 armed groups," Guterres said. "It is my hope the Security Council will be able to find unity and adopt decisions that can help to make ceasefires meaningful and real."

The UN chief said in Syria, the Idlib ceasefire is holding; however, the country needs a statewide halt in fighting.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the United Nations is focused on bringing about a humanitarian truce between the government and the Taliban.

"In Libya, regrettably, we are seeing an escalation despite all our efforts and those of many others in the international community," he added.

Guterres said that while mistrust remains an issue and it is hard to move to implementation, UN special envoys and when necessary, himself, are working tirelessly to turn intentions into effective ceasefires.

The UN chief appealed for a global ceasefire in March to focus together on fighting the COVID-19 enemy.

As of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 3.2 million, with more than 228,000 deaths.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Civil Society Idlib Libya March All From Government Unity Foods Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Spanish government approves La Liga plan to test p ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s Strategic Affairs Council discusses g ..

19 minutes ago

‘I still keep social distancing even after my re ..

35 minutes ago

IEA predicts 6% fall in global energy demand, reco ..

2 hours ago

Emirates to operate limited passenger flights in M ..

2 hours ago

WADA Completes Investigation of 298 Russian Athlet ..

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.