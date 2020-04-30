Guterres Says 114 Governments Support Global Ceasefire Call, Hopes UNSC Will Secure Truces

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Thursday that a total of 114 governments across the world had endorsed his earlier call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and expressed hope that the Security Council will be able to make these truces more real

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Thursday that a total of 114 governments across the world had endorsed his earlier call for a global ceasefire amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and expressed hope that the Security Council will be able to make these truces more real.

"The ceasefire call has resonated widely, with endorsements from 114 governments, regional organizations, religious leaders and more than 200 civil society groups spanning all regions. Among them are 16 armed groups," Guterres said. "It is my hope the Security Council will be able to find unity and adopt decisions that can help to make ceasefires meaningful and real."

The UN chief said in Syria, the Idlib ceasefire is holding; however, the country needs a statewide halt in fighting.

Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, the United Nations is focused on bringing about a humanitarian truce between the government and the Taliban.

"In Libya, regrettably, we are seeing an escalation despite all our efforts and those of many others in the international community," he added.

Guterres said that while mistrust remains an issue and it is hard to move to implementation, UN special envoys and when necessary, himself, are working tirelessly to turn intentions into effective ceasefires.

The UN chief appealed for a global ceasefire in March to focus together on fighting the COVID-19 enemy.

As of Thursday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 3.2 million, with more than 228,000 deaths.