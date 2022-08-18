UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says 21 Ships Departed Ukrainian Ports Under Grain Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Over 20 ships have departed Ukrainian ports, and another 15 vessels have left Istanbul for Ukraine to load up foodstuff since the UN-brokered grain deal was struck last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

"In less than one month, 21 ships have departed from Ukrainian ports and 15 vessels have left Istanbul for Ukraine to load up with grain and other food supplies," Guterres said at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"As we speak, more than 560,000 metric tons of grain and other food produced by Ukrainian farmers is making its way to markets around the world," he added.

