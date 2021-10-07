Guterres Says $8Bln Needed to Reach 40% of World Population With Vaccines By End of 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that some $8 billion will be required to ensure that 40% of people worldwide are vaccinated by the end of 2021

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that some $8 billion will be required to ensure that 40% of people worldwide are vaccinated by the end of 2021.

Earlier in the day, Guterres, together with the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, launched the Global COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy to reach 70% of the world's population with vaccines by the middle of 2022.

"With vaccine production now at nearly 1.5 billion doses per month, we can reach 40% of people in all countries by year's end - if we can mobilize some $8 billion to ensure that distribution is equitable," Guterres said at a press conference. "I urge all global stakeholders to step up, mobilize their resources and turn this strategy into reality."