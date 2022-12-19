UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Black Sea Grain Deal 'Making Difference,' Russian Wheat Exports Up 3-Fold

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Guterres Says Black Sea Grain Deal 'Making Difference,' Russian Wheat Exports Up 3-Fold

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Black Sea grain agreement is working, despite challenges, and Russian wheat exports have increased three-fold.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Black Sea grain agreement is working, despite challenges, and Russian wheat exports have increased three-fold.

"Despite ongoing challenges, the Black Sea Grain initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizers from Ukraine - and a Memorandum of Understanding for unimpeded exports of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets -- are making a difference," Guterres told an end-of-year press conference.

"Over 14 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped from Black Sea ports in Ukraine. Russian wheat exports have multiplied three-fold."

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Ukraine Russia Market From Agreement Wheat Million

Recent Stories

RPO directs foolproof security arrangements for Ch ..

RPO directs foolproof security arrangements for Christmas

1 minute ago
 Sindh govt, ANF sign agreement to run two rehabili ..

Sindh govt, ANF sign agreement to run two rehabilitation centres

1 minute ago
 150 acre FWMC land retrieved

150 acre FWMC land retrieved

1 minute ago
 Moldovan Security Council Accuses Russia of Prepar ..

Moldovan Security Council Accuses Russia of Preparing Attack on Republic in 2023

1 minute ago
 Chinese hospitals expand ICUs, boost medical reser ..

Chinese hospitals expand ICUs, boost medical reserves to cope with Covid 19 surg ..

10 minutes ago
 No one allowed to set up food stalls on footpaths, ..

No one allowed to set up food stalls on footpaths, DC

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.