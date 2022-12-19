Guterres Says Black Sea Grain Deal 'Making Difference,' Russian Wheat Exports Up 3-Fold

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Black Sea grain agreement is working, despite challenges, and Russian wheat exports have increased three-fold.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Black Sea grain agreement is working, despite challenges, and Russian wheat exports have increased three-fold.

"Despite ongoing challenges, the Black Sea Grain initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertilizers from Ukraine - and a Memorandum of Understanding for unimpeded exports of Russian food and fertilizers to global markets -- are making a difference," Guterres told an end-of-year press conference.

"Over 14 million metric tons of grain and other foodstuffs have been shipped from Black Sea ports in Ukraine. Russian wheat exports have multiplied three-fold."