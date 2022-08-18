UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Brazil's Military Officer To Lead Fact-Finding Mission To Olenivka

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 09:26 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he will appoint Brazil's Carlos dos Santos Cruz to lead a fact-finding mission to investigate a strike on a detention facility in Olenivka in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he will appoint Brazil's Carlos dos Santos Cruz to lead a fact-finding mission to investigate a strike on a detention facility in Olenivka in the Russian-controlled Donetsk region.

Guterres made his remarks at a press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Lviv.

"I decided to establish a Fact-Finding mission. The Terms of Reference of the mission were shared with Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as the make-up of the team. It is my intention to appoint General Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil to lead this mission," Guterres said.

