Guterres Says Deeply Worried by Heightened Tensions, Speculation About War in Europe

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he is deeply worried by the heightened tensions around Ukraine and increased speculation about a potential military confrontation in Europe, warning that the world cannot accept even a possibility of such a disastrous scenario.

"I am deeply worried by the heightened tensions and increased speculation about a potential military conflict in Europe. The price in human suffering, destruction and damage to European and global security is too high to contemplate. We simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation," Guterres told a briefing.