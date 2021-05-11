Guterres Says 'Delighted' to Receive Putin During UNGA High-Level Week if COVID-19 Allows

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he will be delighted to receive President Vladimir Putin at the UN General Assembly High-Level week in September if the epidemiological situation allows such a meeting to take place.

"I hope that, if the General Assembly works in-person, which is not yet clear, I will be delighted to receive President Putin, coming to New York for the General Assembly," Guterres said in an interview with Russian news agencies ahead of his visit to Moscow.

The United Nations said earlier it did not exclude a possible in-person participation of some world leaders during the upcoming High-Level week as the New York authorities had announced earlier they would lift all coronavirus-related restrictions by July.