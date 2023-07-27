- Home
Guterres Says Detained Niger President Told Him He Is 'Well,' But Situation 'Very Serious'
Faizan Hashmi Published July 27, 2023 | 07:55 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday he spoke with detained Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, who told him that he is well but that the situation is "very serious" amid the attempted coup.
"I spoke yesterday with President Bazoum. I don't know exactly where he is. But he was detained," Guterres said at the press stakeout. "He told me he was well, but he told me that the situation was very serious."