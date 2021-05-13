UrduPoint.com
Guterres Says Discussed Climate, Middle East, Fight Against COVID-19 With Putin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said the fight against COVID-19, climate change and the escalation of Israeli-Palestinian conflict were the main topics for discussion at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

There was an important discussion about COVID-19 and vaccines, in particular the role of Sputnik, which Putin takes very seriously, Guterres said at MGIMO University.

Guterres said he had also discussed with Putin the issues of Syria, Libya, Yemen and Afghanistan and how the UN and Russia could work together to resolve the crisis, more effectively support the population and create conditions for restoring stability.

The visit of the UN Secretary General to Moscow is taking place at the invitation of the Russian government and will last until May 14.

