Guterres Says Has Full Confidence In UN Envoy In Sudan After Request To Replace Him

Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Guterres Says Has Full Confidence in UN Envoy in Sudan After Request to Replace Him

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said during a press briefing that he has full confidence in Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes.

"I reaffirmed to the (UN Security) Council my full confidence in Volker Perthes as Special Representative of the Secretary-General (in Sudan)," Guterres said on Wednesday.

The Secretary-General added that it is up to the Security Council to decide whether it supports the continuation of the UN mission in Sudan for another period or whether the Council decides to end it.

Earlier in May, CNN reported that Guterres received a letter from Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military and the chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council, who reportedly requested Perthes be removed. According to Secretary General's spokesman, Guterres was shocked by this letter.

Violent clashes between the Sudanese regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) broke out in mid-April. According to the latest figures from the World Health Organization (WHO), 702 people have been killed and 5,687 wounded in the clashes.

