Guterres Says He Hopes UN Security Council Endorses Libyan Ceasefire Via Resolution

Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 08:58 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that he hopes the UN Security Council will adopt a resolution securing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached by the Libyan parties in Geneva

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a press briefing on Friday that he hopes the UN Security Council will adopt a resolution securing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reached by the Libyan parties in Geneva.

Earlier on Friday, participants of Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission signed a ceasefire agreement, which entered into force immediately. The parties asked the United Nations Support Mission in Libya to request the UN Security Council to adopt a resolution ensuring the compliance with the permanent nationwide truce.

"My hope is that this appeal will be heard... and that we will have a full commitment of the Security Council," Guterres said when asked about such a resolution.

The sides also agreed on the withdrawal of all foreign fighters from Libya within three months.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks back in February.

The talks bring together military representatives from Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army have waged a war since 2014.

