Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes For Peace In Ukraine In 2023

Published December 19, 2022

Guterres Says He Strongly Hopes for Peace in Ukraine in 2023

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he strongly hopes to see peace in Ukraine in 2023.

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday he strongly hopes to see peace in Ukraine in 2023.

"I strongly hope that in 2023 we will be able to reach peace in Ukraine," Guterres told an end-of-year press conference.

