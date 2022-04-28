Guterres Says He, Zelenskyy Addressed UN Plan on Mariupol, Intense Talks Underway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the UN plan on Mariupol discussed previously with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that intense talks were underway to make the proposal a reality.

"During my visit to Moscow, President Putin agreed in principle to the involvement of the UN and red cross in the evacuation of civilians from Azovstal plant in Mariupol. Today I and President Zelenskyy addressed the issue and, as we speak, there are intense discussions to move this proposal to make it a reality," he said at a press conference.