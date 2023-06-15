UrduPoint.com

Guterres Says Hopes For Positive Outcome Between Putin, African Leaders On Grain Deal

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The United Nations hopes for a constructive outcome from the upcoming meeting between African leaders and Russian President Vladimir Putin with regards to the UN-brokered grain deal, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday

"I hope that in the conversations between President Putin and the African leaders, there is a positive outcome in relation to the Black Sea Initiative," Guterres told a briefing.

Hopefully there will also be a positive contribution to the efforts being made in terms of Russian food and fertilizer exports, he added.

High-level delegations from the Comoros, Egypt, South Africa, Senegal, the Republic of the Congo, and Zambia are scheduled to arrive on Thursday in Poland and then take a train to Kiev in an effort to broker peace. They are supposed to arrive in Kiev on Friday and head to St. Petersburg on Saturday.

Putin will also discuss the future of the grain deal during a meeting with African leaders, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

