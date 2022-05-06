Guterres Says Hopes UN Coordination With Russia, Ukraine Will Lead to More Aid Efforts

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that he hopes continued coordination with the governments of Russia and Ukraine will help facilitate more evacuation and humanitarian aid efforts for those in need, following recent meetings with presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I hope that the continued coordination with Moscow and Kyiv will lead to more humanitarian pauses to allow civilians safe passage from the fighting and aid to reach those in critical need," Guterres said during a briefing to the Security Council.

Guterres in late April visited Moscow and Kiev to meet with Putin and Zelenskyy on UN efforts to aid civilians amid the conflict in Ukraine.